New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Google and YouTube were slapped with a biometric privacy class action on Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, alleges that the defendants' 'Face Blur' features and thumbnail tools violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by capturing and storing biometric identifiers without authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02022, Marschke v. YouTube LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 30, 2022, 1:07 PM