The Kazerouni Law Group filed a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against Loya Casualty Insurance Co. The court action contends that the defendant wrongfully withholds settlement rewards from personal injury cases in order to collect on earned interest, resulting in consumers receiving delayed and incomplete payments for settlements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00927, Marroquin et al v. Loya Casualty Insurance Company.
Property & Casualty
May 23, 2023, 1:57 PM