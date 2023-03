Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Flagstar Bank and Aurora Financial to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by CDLG PC on behalf of Kristina Marris. The case is 2:23-cv-01826, Marris v. Flagstar Bank N.A. et al.

Real Estate

March 10, 2023, 7:55 PM