Many lawyers are familiar with the ethics rules surrounding legal conflicts that can arise between adverse client relationships. What is sometimes less discussed are conflicts arising from a lawyer's own personal relationships with opposing counsel. Under Georgia Rule of Professional Conduct 1.7, conflicts may arise not only from the lawyer's "duties to another client, a former client, or a third person," but also from the lawyer's "own interests."

Georgia

September 25, 2023, 11:39 AM

