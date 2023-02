New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case, which arises from alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by PereGonza PLLC on behalf of Milaine Marrero. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20601, Marrero v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 14, 2023, 7:21 PM