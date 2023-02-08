New Suit - Intellectual Property

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman filed a trade secret and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Marquis Who's Who Ventures, a publisher of biographical data. The suit targets RevenueBoost, which the plaintiff contends it paid approximately $2 million to perform marketing and promotional work. The suit contends that RevenueBoost misappropriated confidential information and infringed the plaintiff's marks in order to perpetuate an email phishing scheme targeting Who's Who customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01043, Marquis Who's Who Ventures LLC v. Revenueboost LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 08, 2023, 5:49 PM