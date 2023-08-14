Who Got The Work

Emily Burkhardt Vicente and JeeHyun Yoon of Hunton Andrews Kurth have stepped in as defense counsel to ABF Freight System Inc., a subsidiary of freight and logistics company ArcBest Corp., in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 28 in Nevada District Court by the Law Office of Mark Mausert on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and physical intimidation. ArcBest is also represented by Dickinson Wright. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks, is 3:23-cv-00315, Marquis v. ABF Freight System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 14, 2023, 11:17 AM

