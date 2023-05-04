New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jackson Lewis filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Marquis Health Services LLC, an administrative and consulting services provider to skilled nursing facilities. The complaint accuses Sami Almadi of assisting direct competitor, Best Care Services Inc. in soliciting and recruiting four former Marquis employees in violation of his non-solicitation agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10975, Marquis Health Services LLC v. Almadi et al.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 6:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Marquis Health Services LLC

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Best Care Services, Inc.

Sami Almadi

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract