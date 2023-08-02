Herman Miller, the Michigan-based furniture company, was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing customers' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03861, Marquez v. MillerKnoll, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 02, 2023, 4:18 AM