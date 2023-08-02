New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Herman Miller, the Michigan-based furniture company, was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by sharing customers' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on their websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03861, Marquez v. MillerKnoll, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Marquez

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

MillerKnoll, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims