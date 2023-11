News From Law.com

Paul Jones, Marquette University's general counsel and vice president for university relations, is leaving to lead corporate development and strategy at the water-heater-and-boiler manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. The move returns Jones to the corporate sector, where he has spent the bulk of his career, including nearly a decade at motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, where he rose to chief legal officer.

November 02, 2023, 7:03 AM

