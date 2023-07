New Suit - Personal Injury

Marquette Transportation filed a negligence lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, alleges that the plaintiff's towing vessel crashed into the defendant's unmarked and submerged mooring dolphins in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, causing the boat to sink. The case is 2:23-cv-02439, Marquette Transportation Co. Gulf-Inland LLC v. United States of America.

Transportation & Logistics

July 10, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Marquette Transportation Company Gulf-Inland, LLC

Plaintiffs

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel