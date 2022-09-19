Who Got The Work

George W. Vokolos of Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers has entered an appearance for Santander Consumer USA Inc. and International Recovery Systems Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Aug. 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Michael F. Niznik on behalf of Janelle McCall and Kristin Marquel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, is 2:22-cv-03132, Marquel et al v. Santander Consumer USA, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 19, 2022, 9:45 AM