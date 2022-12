New Suit - Product Liability

Fitbit was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case was filed by Salny, Redbord & Rinaldi on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was burned by her Fitbit device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07108, Marquart v. Fitbit, Inc et al.

Technology

December 07, 2022, 3:23 PM