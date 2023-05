Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Sophos, an IT security company headquartered in England, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by David Lee Law and Brandon Banks Law on behalf of a former account manager. The case is 5:23-cv-02620, Marlowe v. Sophos Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

May 26, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Marlowe

defendants

Sophos, Inc.

Francois Deprayras

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination