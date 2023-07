Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Wednesday removed a data breach lawsuit against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by The Agrawal Firm on behalf of Dan Marlow, who alleges that $37,000 in cryptocurrency was stolen from his account after a T-Mobile Cyberattack around April 2022. The case is 1:23-cv-04301, Marlow v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

July 05, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Dan Marlow

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 890/