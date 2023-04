New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, were sued Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The lawsuit was filed by Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the purchaser of a new 2022 Thor Rize camper van. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00335, Marlin v. Motor Coach Inc et al.

Automotive

April 27, 2023, 5:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Jeffrey Marlin

Plaintiffs

Lemon Law Group Partners Plc - Gr/in

defendants

FCA US LLC

Thor Motor Coach Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract