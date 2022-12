Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against General Security Indemnity of Arizona to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, for commercial property and liability claims, was filed by Flores & Pelaez-Prada on behalf of Best Western Inn & Suites. The case is 6:22-cv-01269, Marlin Hospitality LLC d/b/a Best Western Inn & Suites v. General Security Indemnity of Arizona.