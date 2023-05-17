New Suit - Contract

UnitedHealth Group and subsidiary Marlin Holding Co. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Barbara S. Feingold, Eric I. Feingold and other defendants on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit arises from Marlin's purchase of dental insurance company Healthplex America from the defendants; according to the complaint, the defendants breached the purchase and sale agreement by entering a materially new contract with the Suffolk County Municipal Employees Benefit Fund prior to closing and by failing to disclose data breaches. The suit was brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and Sullivan & Cromwell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00535, Marlin Holding Co. LLC et al. v. Feingold et al.

Plaintiffs

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Marlin Holding Company LLC

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

Barbara S. Feingold

Eric I. Feingold

Glen S. Feingold

Samantha M. Feingold

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract