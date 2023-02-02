Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Walker on Thursday removed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against three members of the board of directors for Thayer Leader Development Group to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Scott Douglass & McConnico and Cyrulnik Fattaruso LLP on behalf of Marlene A. Malek, derivatively on behalf of Hudson River Partners I L.P. and Thayer Leader. The complaint accuses the defendants of breaching their fiduciary duties by misappropriating as much as 73 percent of the Thayer Leader's cash flow as 'board fees.' The case is 1:23-cv-00107, Marlene A. Malek as co-trustee of the Frederic V. Malek Gst Non-Exempt Marital Trust, directly on behalf of the trust and derivatively on behalf of Hudson River Partners I L.P. et al v. Minicozzi et al.

