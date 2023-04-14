Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries and Aladdin Manufacturing Corp., a supplier of textiles and furniture, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms on behalf of Marlboro Electric Cooperative Inc., which supplies electric power to rural communities. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to pay for the plaintiff’s electric services according to the terms of a contract. The case is 4:23-cv-01513, Marlboro Electric Cooperative Inc v. Mohawk Industries Inc et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 14, 2023, 12:15 PM