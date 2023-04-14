Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries and Aladdin Manufacturing Corp., a supplier of textiles and furniture, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms on behalf of Marlboro Electric Cooperative Inc., which supplies electric power to rural communities. The complaint contends that the defendants failed to pay for the plaintiff’s electric services according to the terms of a contract. The case is 4:23-cv-01513, Marlboro Electric Cooperative Inc v. Mohawk Industries Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 12:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Marlboro Electric Cooperative Inc

Plaintiffs

Barnwell Whaley Patterson Helms

defendants

Mohawk Industries Inc

Aladdin Manufacturing Corporation

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract