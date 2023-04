Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dorsey & Whitney on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against US Bank to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Shepherd and Allen on behalf of Robin W. Markusen and Markusen Fisheries LLC, alleges that the defendant failed to protect the plaintiffs’ bank account from unauthorized withdrawals. The case is 2:23-cv-00613, Markusen et al v. US Bank National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

April 25, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Markusen Fisheries, LLC

Robin W. Markusen

defendants

US Bank National Association

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract