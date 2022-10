Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stinson LLP on Monday removed a lawsuit against Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and Beacon Hill Staffing Group to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Newton Barth LLP on behalf of Kirk Markuly. The case is 4:22-cv-01053, Markuly v. Beacon Hill Staffing Group LLC. et al.

Telecommunications

October 03, 2022, 3:53 PM