New Suit - Sex Abuse, Employment

SkyWest and pilot Jason Alexander were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged sexual assault. The court case was brought by Shaw Law and the Wigdor law firm on behalf of a flight attendant who accuses Alexander of drugging and assaulting her and further alleges that SkyWest suspended her for reporting the alleged assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00691, Marks v. Alexander et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronni Marks

Plaintiffs

Shaw Law

defendants

Skywest Airlines

Jason Alexander

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims