New Suit

Alan J. Markowitz, a partner at the accounting firm Marcum LLP, sued the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises in connection with an underlying SEC administrative proceeding which seeks to hold Markowitz liable for his alleged role in facilitating accounting fraud by the now-defunct telecom firm FTE Networks. According to the complaint, the SEC proceeding violates separation-of-powers principles and deprives Markowitz of his Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial. The complaint cites last year's decision in Jarkesy v. SEC, where the Fifth Circuit found a similar proceeding to be unconstitutional. The suit was filed by Hughes Hubbard & Reed. The case is 1:23-cv-04495, Markowitz v. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Government

May 30, 2023, 4:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan J. Markowitz

Plaintiffs

Hughes Hubbard & Reed

defendants

Securities and Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 890/