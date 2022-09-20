New Suit

W.R. Berkley was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court action, for claims under a professional liability insurance policy, was filed by Pietragallo, Gordon, Alfano, Bosick & Raspanti on behalf of Markovitz & Germinaro. The court action seeks a declaration as to the obligations of Berkley Insurance in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01344, Markovitz & Germinaro v. Berkley Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 4:36 PM