New Suit - Copyright

Duane Morris filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of photographer Steven Markos. The complaint accuses general contractor Marco Enterprises Inc. of displaying and distributing the plaintiff's copyrighted photographs on its website without proper authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00049, Markos v. Marco Enterprises, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 09, 2023, 3:55 PM