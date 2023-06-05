Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against US Bank to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Benezra & Culver on behalf of a former senior vice president of nine years claiming that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting an alleged ‘sandbagging’ scheme in which client investment funds were deferred in order to manipulate sales commission payments. The case is 1:23-cv-01422, Markley v. U.S. National Bank Association.
Banking & Financial Services
June 05, 2023, 8:16 PM