Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against US Bank to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Benezra & Culver on behalf of a former senior vice president of nine years claiming that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting an alleged ‘sandbagging’ scheme in which client investment funds were deferred in order to manipulate sales commission payments. The case is 1:23-cv-01422, Markley v. U.S. National Bank Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 05, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Darren Markley

defendants

U.S. National Bank Association

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination