Who Got The Work

Michael Miller of Margolis Edelstein has entered an appearance for the Borough of Yardley, Paula Johnson and Caroline Thompson in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, is 2:22-cv-04307, Markey v. Curtin et al.

Government

December 12, 2022, 1:33 PM