Market Uncertainties Didnt Slow Down Lateral Partner Moves i...

If it seemed like Am Law 200 firms were hiring lateral partner after lateral partner in 2022, that was indeed the case, despite economic troubles and the constraints of a tight hiring market.Am Law 200 firms hired 3,633 lateral partners in fiscal 2022 — from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022 — compared with 3,066 partner hires in fiscal year 2021, according to ALM Intelligence reporting. That's an 18.5% increase in a time frame when factors such as inflation and uncertainty about a coming recession may have slowed firms' hiring efforts, but didn't.
Legal Services - Large Law
February 14, 2023, 4:00 AM