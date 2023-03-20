Who Got The Work

Tristan Swanson of Miller Nash has entered an appearance for Secret Harbor, an agency providing foster care programs for juvenile boys, in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Feb. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Forsberg & Umlauf, seeks to declare that Markel Insurance Co. has not duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in underlying lawsuits arising from the alleged physical and sexual abuse of former residents of Secret Harbor's residential facility, Cypress Island. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:23-cv-00158, Markel Insurance Company v. Secret Harbor.

Insurance

March 20, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Markel Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Forsberg & Umlauf Ps

defendants

Secret Harbor

defendant counsels

Miller Nash

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute