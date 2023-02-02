New Suit

Markel Insurance sued Secret Harbor, an agency providing foster care programs for juvenile boys, Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, filed by Forsberg & Umlauf, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Markel in underlying lawsuits arising from the alleged physical and sexual abuse of former residents of Secret Harbor's residential facility, Cypress Island. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00158, Markel Insurance Company v. Secret Harbor.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 5:19 PM