New Suit

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Courtney Bowen, Samantha Humphrey and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks to declare that Markel has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00088, Markel Insurance Company v. Bowen et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Markel Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Co.

defendants

Courtney Bowen

Justin Kibby

K.J.K.

Samantha Humphrey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute