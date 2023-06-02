Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Courtney Bowen, Samantha Humphrey and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks to declare that Markel has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury action. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00088, Markel Insurance Company v. Bowen et al.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 5:04 AM