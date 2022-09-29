Who Got The Work

Jonathan Saltzman and Helyna M. Haussler of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Tate Engineering Systems Inc. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 14 in Maryland District Court by Stravitz Law Firm and the Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman on behalf of Markel American Insurance Company as subrogee of McDonogh School Inc., accuses Tate of negligently servicing a boiler system at the school. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George Levi Russell III, is 1:22-cv-02035, Markel American Insurance Company v. Tate Engineering Systems, Inc.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 11:31 AM