New Suit

Markel American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against J&M VIP Tours, an airboat tour service, and other defendants in Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, which claims that injury arising from an airboat collision was not covered due to an alleged July 2021 policy cancellation, was filed by Kaplan Zeena LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21819, Markel American Insurance Company v. J&M VIP Tours Inc.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Markel American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kaplan Zeena

defendants

Alexandria J. Hershman

Andrew Beekman

Brian R. Cantore

J&M VIP Tours, Inc.

Jim Hale

Merrymax Segovian LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute