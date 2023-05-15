Markel American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against J&M VIP Tours, an airboat tour service, and other defendants in Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, which claims that injury arising from an airboat collision was not covered due to an alleged July 2021 policy cancellation, was filed by Kaplan Zeena LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21819, Markel American Insurance Company v. J&M VIP Tours Inc.
Insurance
May 15, 2023, 5:10 PM