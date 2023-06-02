New Suit - Copyright

Davis Polk & Wardwell filed a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Marked By Covid, a nonprofit organization founded by the family of a COVID-19 victim to honor those who died in the pandemic. The complaint seeks declaratory judgment for the plaintiff in a copyright dispute with Marcos Lutyens, an artist who designed an augmented reality memorial commemorating COVID victims. The suit seeks a determination that the plaintiff is a joint owner of the work and free to display the memorial without Lutyens' authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02758, Marked By Covid v. Lutyens.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 02, 2023, 9:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Marked By Covid

Plaintiffs

Davis Polk & Wardwell

defendants

Marcos Lutyens

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims