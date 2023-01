New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sanofi U.S. and Chattem Inc. were hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Crosner Legal and Reese LLP, alleges that Unisom Simple Slumbers dietary supplements are falsely marketed as having 'natural' ingredients, though they contain synthetic elements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00102, Mark v. Chattem, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 09, 2023, 8:37 PM