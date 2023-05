Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP on Wednesday removed a storm-related insurance lawsuit against Westfield Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for property damage arising from an April 2022 windstorm, was filed by the Cohen Law Group on behalf of Mark Palmer Electrical Service Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-14132, Mark Palmer Electrical Service Inc. v. Westfield Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Palmer Electrical Service Inc.

defendants

Westfield Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute