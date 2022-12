Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Johnny Glenn Cooper and Laurie Cooper to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Engelman Berger PC on behalf of Mark Enterprises Car Company LLC d/b/a Mark Mitsubishi and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of failing to render payments for the purchase of 26 pickup trucks. The case is 2:22-cv-02155, Mark Enterprises Car Company LLC et al v. Cooper et al.

Automotive

December 22, 2022, 8:02 AM