Mark Cuban to Be Deposed as Plaintiffs Gain Momentum From SE...

News From Law.com

According to a complaint filed Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FTX's exchange token FTT, a fallen angel of cryptocurrency, was sold as an investment contract and qualifies as a 'security.' The proposed class action targets billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. The suit presents an opportunity to pave a new avenue of recovery for investors who lost billions, and previews legal troubles for celebrity endorsers of large crypto platforms like FTX.

Florida

December 22, 2022, 2:54 PM