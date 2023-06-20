Mark Cuban, Miami Attorney Take Shots Over Voyager Token Ins...

News From Law.com

A high-profile defendant in the Voyager Digital Ltd. federal class action litigation in Miami refuted accusations that he committed insider trading by a lead plaintiffs' counsel attorney, ahead of a pivot hearing. That attorney, Adam Moskowitz of the Moskowitz Law Firm, is joined by lawyers who include David Boies and Stephen Zack of Boies Schiller Flexner, who alleged that without "complete discovery," by the Sept. 4 deadline, including when defendant Mark Cuban exited his Voyager Digital Ltd. investments, the class will not be prepared for the trial's tip-off in February 2024.

June 20, 2023, 4:42 PM

