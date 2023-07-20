Who Got The Work

Rachel Strom of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for TripAdvisor, the popular travel ratings and booking site, and Lonely Planet Publications Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 31 in Massachusetts District Court by Sriplaw on behalf of Mark A. Johnson Photography, accuses the defendants of reproducing a photograph copyrighted by the plaintiff online in order to promote their products and service. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, is 1:23-cv-11215, Mark A. Johnson Photography, LLC v. Tripadvisor LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 20, 2023, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark A. Johnson Photography, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Tripadvisor LLC

Lonely Planet Publications, Inc.

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims