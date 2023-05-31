New Suit - Copyright

TripAdvisor, the popular travel ratings and booking site, and Lonely Planet Publications Inc. were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Sriplaw on behalf of Mark A. Johnson Photography, accuses the defendants of reproducing a photograph copyrighted by the plaintiff online in order to promote their products and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11215, Mark A. Johnson Photography, LLC v. Tripadvisor LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 31, 2023, 11:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark A. Johnson Photography, LLC

Plaintiffs

Sriplaw

defendants

Tripadvisor LLC

Lonely Planet Publications, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims