Robert McLeod of Hall Booth Smith has stepped in to represent Wellpath LLC in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 29 in Colorado District Court by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC on behalf of Marisa Wade, accuses the defendants of medical negligence after failing to timely treat Wade from a stroke while she was incarcerated at the Douglas County Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:23-cv-02554, Marisa v. Douglas County Sheriff's Office, The et al.
November 13, 2023, 11:25 AM