Who Got The Work

Robert McLeod of Hall Booth Smith has stepped in to represent Wellpath LLC in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 29 in Colorado District Court by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC on behalf of Marisa Wade, accuses the defendants of medical negligence after failing to timely treat Wade from a stroke while she was incarcerated at the Douglas County Justice Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:23-cv-02554, Marisa v. Douglas County Sheriff's Office, The et al.

Government

November 13, 2023, 11:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Marisa Wade

Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC

Semple Farrington Everall & Case, P.C.

defendants

Board of County Commissioners of Douglas County, The

Darren M. Weekly

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Douglas County Colorado Sheriff

Douglas County Colorado Sheriff Dept

Douglas County Sheriff's Office, The

Emily Stallard

Jeffrey Toback

Wellpath LLC

Wellpath, LLC

defendant counsels

Douglas County Attorney'S Office

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation