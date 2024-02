Who Got The Work

Jason B. Levin of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for New Canvassing Experience in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by the Nisar Law Group on behalf of a canvasser. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo, is 1:23-cv-09406, Mariot v. New Canvassing Experience, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 05, 2024, 8:03 AM

