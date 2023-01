New Suit

Principal Life Insurance Company and Nicky B. Thompson were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Interpleader Law on behalf of Tommy Marion, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00150, Marion v. Principal Life Insurance Company et al.

January 17, 2023, 4:25 AM