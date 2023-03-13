Who Got The Work

Marcy A. Gilroy of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for CVS Health and Hillary Williams in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed pro se Jan. 27 in New York Southern District Court by a former supervising pharmacist who contends that she was forced to resign after she continuously and explicitly expressed concerns regarding invalid prescriptions and patient safety. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti, is 1:23-cv-00784, Marino v. CVS Health et al.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 7:29 AM