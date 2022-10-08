Who Got The Work

John E. Howell and Kimberly M. Melvin of Wiley Rein have entered appearances for QBE Specialty Insurance Company in a pending insurance lawsuit. The suit, which seeks a declaration that QBE has a duty to indemnify the plaintiff for defense costs incurred in an underlying lawsuit, was filed Aug. 24 in Hawaii District Court by Morrison & Foerster and Tsugawa Lau & Muzzi on behalf of Paul Marinelli. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway, is 1:22-cv-00391, Marinelli v. QBE Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 08, 2022, 1:50 PM