New Suit - Employment

Citibank was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Mandelbaum Barrett on behalf of Stephanie Marinelli, a senior vice president and regulatory relations senior manager. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was demoted and harassed in retaliation for reporting that Citibank's response to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's annual examination was incomplete and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07023, Marinelli v. Citibank N.A.