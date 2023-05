New Suit - Employment

Adams and Reese filed a complaint Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of Marine Management Services Inc. The court action, targeting Archie Lee Slater, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff is not liable for a former employee's future medical care for a workplace injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00632, Marine Management Services Inc v. Slater.

May 18, 2023, 8:19 PM

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel