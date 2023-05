News From Law.com

An attorney who secured an anti-SLAPP victory in a defamation suit brought by musician Marilyn Manson says the case is an example of the statute working as intended. The May 9 ruling in favor of actress Evan Rachel Wood—who has accused Manson of physical and mental abuse—and co-defendant Ashley Gore comes as Texas lawmakers call for reforms of anti-SLAPP laws. Wood and Gore advocated for the passage of the Phoenix Act.

California

May 15, 2023, 6:47 PM

